Image credit: Google

Google tightens Chrome's autofill security with biometric checks

It can now retrieve your credit card details using biometric information.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Google
Google

Google has rolled out a couple of security tools to protect the financial info and passwords you saved with Chrome’s autofill feature. One of them will allow you to verify your identity using biometric information, such as your fingerprint, whenever you want to use your credit card online.

Currently, autofill requires you to type in your card’s CVC every time you use it. But if you choose to switch on biometric authentication — it’s completely optional and can be found in Chrome’s Settings page — you only have to type in your CVC the first time you use a card. This could help prevent card loss or theft, since you don’t need to take out your CC anymore in case you’re in public. You can already rely on the feature to retrieve your card details on Chrome for Windows and Mac, and it’s coming to Android in the next few weeks.

The tech giant has also updated Chrome’s touch-to-fill dialog box, so that you’re presented with both your username and password when you need to log in. You don’t need to scroll to their form fields one by one anymore and simply have to choose one of the log-in credential pairs in the box if you have more than one. Google says this feature is arriving on Chrome for Android in the coming weeks, as well.

Chrome, Google, autofill
