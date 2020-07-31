Google tightens Chrome's autofill security with biometric checks

Google has rolled out a couple of security tools to protect the financial info and passwords you saved with Chrome’s autofill feature. One of them will allow you to verify your identity using biometric information, such as your fingerprint, whenever you want to use your credit card online.

Currently, autofill requires you to type in your card’s CVC every time you use it. But if you choose to switch on biometric authentication — it’s completely optional and can be found in Chrome’s Settings page — you only have to type in your CVC the first time you use a card. This could help prevent card loss or theft, since you don’t need to take out your CC anymore in case you’re in public. You can already rely on the feature to retrieve your card details on Chrome for Windows and Mac, and it’s coming to Android in the next few weeks.