Chrome's RSS follow button is now available to all Android users

The feature should hit iOS next year.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|10.08.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 8th, 2021
In this article: follow, news, chrome, gear, google reader, internet, rss, google, google chrome, browser
The RSS Follow feature on Google Chrome on Android
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Google hasn't completely given up on RSS. Earlier this year, it started testing a Follow button in Chrome on Android, which allows users to get updates from websites on the new tab page. As of today, the feature is available in the browser's stable build, so all Android users can try it.

If you're running Chrome 94 or a pre-stable version, you might already see the Follow button in the menu. Otherwise, as Chrome director of engineering Adrienne Porter Felt wrote on Twitter, you can switch on the feature manually. Go to chrome://flags, search for "web feed" and enable the setting. Although the Follow button is only available on Android for now, Felt suggested it's coming to iOS next year.

The feature won't quite have the same level of utility as dedicated RSS readers, of course. It might not make up for the terrible decision to kill Google Reader all those years ago either, but it could be a handy way to stay on top of updates from your favorite websites.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget