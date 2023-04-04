Google Fi adds a one-week eSIM trial and 'Wireless' to its name The Simply Unlimited plan now includes cellular connectivity for some smartwatches.

Google Fi has announced a series of updates, including a change to its name. From now on, the mobile virtual network operator will be known as Google Fi Wireless. While that's not quite as snappy, it should be clearer to consumers what the service actually is.

If you have an eSIM-compatible device , you'll be able to test out Google Fi Wireless at no cost. That's because there's a seven-day free trial. Google started testing the trial last month and it's now available more broadly. If you don't cancel the Google Fi Wireless trial within a week, you'll join the Simply Unlimited plan (which you'll still be able to quit at any time).

Other providers already offer eSIM trials, including Verizon (which has a 30-day trial) and T-Mobile, which offers potential customers the chance to try its network for three months at no cost. T-Mobile's network powers Google Fi Wireless, but the latter will hope that its bells and whistles will lure folks to that service.

The Simply Unlimited plan costs as little as $20 per user per month, depending on how many people are included. It offers unlimited data (throttled after 35GB), calls and texts in the US, Canada and Mexico, along with spam call blocking, a VPN and 5GB of tethered data. Google Fi Wireless is sweetening the deal further, as the plan now includes cellular connectivity for certain smartwatches at no extra cost.

The service already included Pixel Watch connectivity on the Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans. That device is now supported on the Simply Unlimited plan as well. Moreover, Google Fi Wireless has also started offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro connectivity on all three plans.

Elsewhere, Google is offering a phone at no cost for every new line that's added to any plan, as long as you make a 24-month commitment. You can snag a Google Pixel 6a, Samsung A14 or Moto G Power through this offer, which is based on bill credits.

As part of Google Fi Wireless' mission to recenter the service around families, it's rolling out a redesign of the namesake app starting today. It'll be easier for parents and guardians to manage safety settings, Google says. Among the options are to only allow trusted numbers to call or text a child's device. The app will also offer the ability to manage your Google Fi Wireless plan and add new members.