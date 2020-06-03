Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Google offers a free Nest Hub to some Aware subscribers

The promotion is available until July 31st through email.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nest Hub
Engadget

Google is no stranger to giving away free Assistant-capable devices, but the company's latest promotion is more interesting in that you can snag a free Nest Hub. The company has started emailing some Nest Aware subscribers in the US to offer them the Assistant-enabled smart display. The offer, which was spotted by Android Police, is valid through July 31st.

Nest Hub email
Android Police

If you already received the email but weren't able to claim your smart display, Android Police reports the redemption process is now working. In a separate offer, Google is also trying to incentivize some people to subscribe to Nest Aware by offering them a free Nest Mini.

The promotions come after Google streamlined Nest Aware in May. Instead of paying per camera, the new subscription starts at $60 per year (or $6 per month) and provides 30 days of event video for all the Nest security devices inside your home. The more expensive $120 per year Nest Aware Plus subscription comes with 60 days of event history and 10 days of 24/7 history.

If you're not a Nest Aware customer, don't worry; you can still snag some free hardware. Until June 30th, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music subscribers can claim a free Nest Mini.

In this article: Google, Home, Nest Aware, Nest, gadgets, gadgetry, smart home, Nest Hub, Nest Mini, Smart Display, smart speaker, thebuyersguide, home security, subscription, services, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Sega's tiny Game Gear Micro appears

The Morning After: Sega's tiny Game Gear Micro appears

View
The kitchen gear that's worth your money

The kitchen gear that's worth your money

View
Lawsuit accuses Google of tracking users in Incognito mode

Lawsuit accuses Google of tracking users in Incognito mode

View
Zoom explains why free users won't get encrypted video calls

Zoom explains why free users won't get encrypted video calls

View
Sega's Game Gear Micro lives up to its name with a 1.15-inch screen

Sega's Game Gear Micro lives up to its name with a 1.15-inch screen

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr