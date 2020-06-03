Google offers a free Nest Hub to some Aware subscribers

Google is no stranger to giving away free Assistant-capable devices, but the company's latest promotion is more interesting in that you can snag a free Nest Hub. The company has started emailing some Nest Aware subscribers in the US to offer them the Assistant-enabled smart display. The offer, which was spotted by Android Police, is valid through July 31st.

If you already received the email but weren't able to claim your smart display, Android Police reports the redemption process is now working. In a separate offer, Google is also trying to incentivize some people to subscribe to Nest Aware by offering them a free Nest Mini.