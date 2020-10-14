Google applies its AI tech to reporting with 'Journalist Studio' tools

Since introducing the Google News Initiative in 2018, the company has used the $300 million journalism project to fight disinformation and help publishers make money. Now, Google is also investing in journalism-specific software with Journalist Studio, a suite of free tools available to reporters and media organizations.
The company says the new tools will aid investigative journalism and other projects that require sifting through vast troves of documents and data. The “anchor product” of Journalist Studio is Pinpoint, a tool that allows reporters and editors to more easily sift through documents, images and audio files. Pinpoint pulls out the names and locations that appear most often in any batch of documents, and allows you to dive into specific mentions of keywords in each file.