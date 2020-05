Lens can already help you translate words into other languages when you point your camera at them, now, it’ll help you learn how to pronounce them, too. Just select the text and tap the new “listen” button to have the word or phrase read out loud. Finally, Lens can now help you figure out concepts that you don’t understand — in-line with Google search results, you can select words to learn more about them. Not sure what gravitational waves are? Tap the phrase and Lens will bring up relevant search results to explain.

These aren’t major changes, but they’re certainly enough to make Lens a more useful tool — and provide an interesting way to kill time while you’re at home. All these features roll out today, except for the listen function, which is available on Android now and coming to iOS soon.