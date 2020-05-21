Google Maps helps healthcare workers find hotels

As healthcare professionals continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic across the US and much of the world, Google is adding a new Maps feature to help those individuals find special accommodations when they're done their daily shifts. Starting today, first responders can use the app to find hotels that have special policies in place to help them by typing in a search term like "hotels for essential workers in New York."

Another option is to use a less specific phrase like "hotels in New York," and then apply the new "COVID-19 responder rooms" filter Google has added to Maps. The same functionality is also available through the company's search engine. Additionally, both Maps and Google's travel portal will display a notification at the top of the page if you're in an area with hotels that have those policies in place. Once they’ve found a promising lead, healthcare workers can call the hotel directly from Maps or search to find out exactly what they're offering.