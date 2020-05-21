Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google Maps helps healthcare workers find hotels

The feature will help those workers who want to keep their families safe.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
19m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Maps
Google

As healthcare professionals continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic across the US and much of the world, Google is adding a new Maps feature to help those individuals find special accommodations when they're done their daily shifts. Starting today, first responders can use the app to find hotels that have special policies in place to help them by typing in a search term like "hotels for essential workers in New York."  

Another option is to use a less specific phrase like "hotels in New York," and then apply the new "COVID-19 responder rooms" filter Google has added to Maps. The same functionality is also available through the company's search engine. Additionally, both Maps and Google's travel portal will display a notification at the top of the page if you're in an area with hotels that have those policies in place. Once they’ve found a promising lead, healthcare workers can call the hotel directly from Maps or search to find out exactly what they're offering.

Currently, the new feature is only available in the US and UK, but Google plans to roll it out to other countries in the future. The limited rollout likely has to do with the fact the company partnered with hotel chains and trade groups to source the information for the filter, so it may take some time while it hammers out partnerships in other regions. 

As part of its broader COVID-19 response, Google has given healthcare providers the option to add virtual care offerings to their search and Maps profiles and made government coronavirus-related announcements more prominent in search. While this latest feature probably won’t get as much use as its earlier efforts, healthcare professionals who want to keep their families safe from the coronavirus will likely appreciate the gesture all the same.

In this article: covid-19, coronavirus, google, google maps, search, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

View
Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

View
Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

View
How much does your CPU matter for gaming?

How much does your CPU matter for gaming?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr