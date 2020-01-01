Latest in Gear

Google may face an antitrust probe in China, too

Google might have to deal with a US probe at the same time.
Steve Dent
41m ago
Google might soon face an antitrust investigation in China on top of one that could launch in the US, according to Reuters. The government will reportedly look into charges that Google used its Android dominance to stifle mobile competition, saying it could cause “extreme damage” to Huawei and other Chinese companies.

The probe could start as soon as October and follow a template established by European regulators. “China will also look at what other countries have done, including holding inquiries with Google executives,” said one of Reuters’ sources. It would also study how the EU decided on the $5.1 billion fine imposed on Google in 2018.

China’s decision on whether to launch a case against Google supposedly hinges on its relationship with the US. The rapport between the two nations is at a low ebb after the US blocked Huawei from using Google’s Android OS and forced ByteDance to sell off part of TikTok.

Ironically, the US and multiple states are also reportedly planning to launch an antitrust probe against Google very soon. The Department of Justice could look into Google’s Android dominance, along with its large share of the digital advertising and search engine businesses. Both probes could launch as soon as next month, meaning China and the US could be fighting each other while they both attack Google.

