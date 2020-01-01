Google may face an antitrust probe in China, too

Google might soon face an antitrust investigation in China on top of one that could launch in the US, according to Reuters. The government will reportedly look into charges that Google used its Android dominance to stifle mobile competition, saying it could cause “extreme damage” to Huawei and other Chinese companies.

The probe could start as soon as October and follow a template established by European regulators. “China will also look at what other countries have done, including holding inquiries with Google executives,” said one of Reuters’ sources. It would also study how the EU decided on the $5.1 billion fine imposed on Google in 2018.