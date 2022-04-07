Google's Nest Hub and Nest Cam bundle is $50 off at B&H

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're looking to build out your smart home setup, it's worth considering a bundle of two Google products that are now on sale. You can save $50 if you buy the Nest Hub smart display and Nest Cam together. They typically cost $100 each, but you can scoop them up from B&H for $150 .

You'll get the second-gen Nest Hub, which Google released last year. We gave it a score of 89 in our review and felt that it had better audio than its predecessor. We appreciated Google Assistant working faster this time around as well as the lower price. The radar-powered sleep tracking feature (which doesn't require the use of a camera to detect movement) is pretty accurate too.

You can use the device to watch shows and movies from streaming services, listen to music and control your smart home devices. The Nest Hub can help keep you organized through access to your calendar, reminders and to-dos.

Google

Of course, you can use the smart display to monitor the Nest Cam as well. It's important to note this is the wired model designed for indoor use, rather than a battery-powered one you can place anywhere.

The camera can capture 1080p video at 30 fps. Google claims the infra-red LEDs allow the Nest Cam to have night vision detection for objects up to 15 feet away. There's a 135-degree diagonal field of view, two-way audio (with a noise cancellation feature) and motion detection.

Nest Cam can tell the difference between people, animals and vehicles that enter the frame (though you'll likely need to be pointing it at a window to detect the latter). You can receive alerts for various activities it observes and you can view a live feed on your phone, computer, tablet or smart display at any time. You'll get up to three hours of event video history at no extra cost, though you can subscribe to Nest Aware for features like continuous recording and detection of familiar faces.