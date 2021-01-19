Google's Pixel 4a 5G returns to record-low price of $459

We gave the Pixel 4a 5G a score of 86 and it actually has a lot in common with the more expensive Pixel 5. Subtle differences in the smartphones’ finish and camera setups tell you which is which, and the biggest noticeable difference between the two is the Pixel 4a 5G’s larger, 6.2-inch, 1080 x 2340 OLED display. Both have fingerprint sensors on their backs and run on a Snapdragon 765G processor, although the 4a 5G has 6GB of RAM while the Pixel 5 has 8GB. The Pixel 4a 5G also has a headphone jack, which will be useful for those who haven’t made the transition to wireless headphones yet.

The Pixel 4a 5G impressed us with its smooth performance and remarkably long battery life (up to 17.5 hours in our testing). The newly added, second ultrawide lens in the rear camera array gives you a more versatile telephoto option than you’ll find in previous Pixel smartphones. You’ll get all of Google’s latest camera software on this handset, too, which includes features like Night Sight mode for low-light photos, portrait light and new stabilization modes for video recording.

The main features that the Pixel 5 has that the Pixel 4a 5G does not are wireless charging, IP68 water- and dust-resistance and support for sub-6Ghz and mmwave 5G systems. Those are all useful features for any smartphone to have, but they’ll set you back an additional $240 right now. Most people will likely do just fine with the Pixel 4a 5G’s set of features, making this deal a good one if you want to save a bit on an updated Android phone.

