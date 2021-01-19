Latest in Gear

Google's Pixel 4a 5G returns to record-low price of $459

If you missed the holiday sales, now's your chance to get it for less.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Engadget
Google’s Pixel smartphones are solid options for those who want a clean Android experience at a good price, along with some of the best cameras you’ll find on any handset. The Pixel 4a 5G came out at the end of last year and basically made a few welcomed changes to the already solid Pixel 4a, namely adding 5G connectivity. Now you can grab that handset for less at a number of retailers — the Pixel 4a 5G is down to $459 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and even Google’s online store. That’s $40 off and a return to its all-time-low price that we last saw during the holiday shopping season.

Buy Pixel 4a 5G at Amazon - $459 Buy Pixel 4a 5G at Best Buy - $459 Buy Pixel 4a 5G at B&H Photo - $459 Buy Pixel 4a 5G at Google - $459

We gave the Pixel 4a 5G a score of 86 and it actually has a lot in common with the more expensive Pixel 5. Subtle differences in the smartphones’ finish and camera setups tell you which is which, and the biggest noticeable difference between the two is the Pixel 4a 5G’s larger, 6.2-inch, 1080 x 2340 OLED display. Both have fingerprint sensors on their backs and run on a Snapdragon 765G processor, although the 4a 5G has 6GB of RAM while the Pixel 5 has 8GB. The Pixel 4a 5G also has a headphone jack, which will be useful for those who haven’t made the transition to wireless headphones yet.

The Pixel 4a 5G impressed us with its smooth performance and remarkably long battery life (up to 17.5 hours in our testing). The newly added, second ultrawide lens in the rear camera array gives you a more versatile telephoto option than you’ll find in previous Pixel smartphones. You’ll get all of Google’s latest camera software on this handset, too, which includes features like Night Sight mode for low-light photos, portrait light and new stabilization modes for video recording.

The main features that the Pixel 5 has that the Pixel 4a 5G does not are wireless charging, IP68 water- and dust-resistance and support for sub-6Ghz and mmwave 5G systems. Those are all useful features for any smartphone to have, but they’ll set you back an additional $240 right now. Most people will likely do just fine with the Pixel 4a 5G’s set of features, making this deal a good one if you want to save a bit on an updated Android phone.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, pixel 4a 5g, pixel, Google, smartphone, news, gear
