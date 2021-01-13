Google is again halting all political ads following Capitol Hill riots

For the second time in the space of a few months, Google is suspending political advertising. As of January 14th, the company expanding enforcement of its its sensitive event policy. It’s also putting a hold on ads that reference impeachment, President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and "violence at the US Capitol" in the wake of last week's riots there, as Axios first reported.

"We regularly pause ads over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information," a Google spokesperson told Engadget in a statement. "Beyond this, we have long-standing policies blocking content that incites violence or promotes hate and we will be extremely vigilant about enforcing on any ads that cross this line.”