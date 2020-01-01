Google will lift its ban on election ads this Thursday

Google will end its ban on election-related ads on Thursday, it confirmed to Engadget. The company has prohibited such ads since November 3rd, when US presidential election polls closed. Axios first reported on Google lifting its suspension of ads that reference the 2020 election.
“Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 10th, we will lift our sensitive event policy, once again enabling ads currently in-scope of our election ads policy (mentioning a current state or federal officeholder or candidate, political party, or ballot measure), ads that reference federal or state elections within the ad, and any ads running on election-related search queries, including on candidates or officeholders,” Google wrote in an email to advertisers.