Google will lift its ban on election ads this Thursday

The company enacted the policy to stem the spread of post-election misinformation. It said it’d reassess the situation each week in the aftermath of the election.

Google no longer believes the election to be a sensitive event, but it will continue to rigidly enforce its ad rules. Those “strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process, among other forms of abuse," the company noted in its email.

The timing of the move is intriguing. Some parties continue to dispute President-elect Joe Biden’s claim to the White House. Google-owned YouTube said on Wednesday it will remove videos alleging that “widespread fraud or errors” affected the results of the election.

Critical runoff elections for Georgia’s two senate seats will take place in early January. Those will determine whether Democrats or Republicans have control of the Senate. If misinformation regarding the candidates starts flooding Google’s ads, that could have a bearing on the outcome.