Facebook and Google indefinitely extend their ban on political ads

With the fallout of the US presidential election set to rumble on for who knows how long, Facebook and Google's bans on political advertising are still in effect. The companies previously said their respective pauses on such ads would last for at least a week after the election. Google noted it would assess the situation weekly.
Eight days after the polls closed, Google and Facebook both confirmed to the Financial Times that their bans remain in place. It’s not clear for how much longer they’ll be active.