Latest in Gear

Image credit: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The Stadia Controller finally works wirelessly with Android phones

Time to say goodbye to that clunky cable.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: The new Google Stadia gaming system controller is displayed during a Google launch event on October 15, 2019 in New York City. Google's Stadia game streaming service will launch on November 19th. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The Stadia Controller is slowly but surely becoming more useful, with some of the features players might have expected at launch at last making their way to the peripheral. Basic Google Assistant capabilities had been available in early access since December, but Google is finally rolling them out to everyone. Perhaps more importantly, as of today, players can use the controller wirelessly with Android devices.

You’ll need the latest version of the Stadia game-streaming app to pair the controller. Once you’ve connected your phone and the peripheral to the same WiFi network, the app will walk you through the process.

It’s a welcome update, but it’s a feature that really should have been a part of Stadia from the jump. Before today, the only way players were able to use the controller with an Android phone was via a cumbersome cable. Not only will the wireless connection negate the need for the cable, it’ll free up your phone’s port for other useful gear, such as a headset or charger.

In this article: stadia, google stadia, googlestadia, stadia controller, stadiacontroller, game streaming, gamestremaing, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Discord is rebranding to shift away from gaming

Discord is rebranding to shift away from gaming

View
Nintendo makes vague apology for Joy-Con drift issues

Nintendo makes vague apology for Joy-Con drift issues

View
YouTube TV costs $65 a month after yet another price increase

YouTube TV costs $65 a month after yet another price increase

View
Amazon's one-day SanDisk sale includes $30 off a 1TB portable SSD

Amazon's one-day SanDisk sale includes $30 off a 1TB portable SSD

View
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr