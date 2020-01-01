The Stadia Controller finally works wirelessly with Android phones

The Stadia Controller is slowly but surely becoming more useful, with some of the features players might have expected at launch at last making their way to the peripheral. Basic Google Assistant capabilities had been available in early access since December, but Google is finally rolling them out to everyone. Perhaps more importantly, as of today, players can use the controller wirelessly with Android devices.

You’ll need the latest version of the Stadia game-streaming app to pair the controller. Once you’ve connected your phone and the peripheral to the same WiFi network, the app will walk you through the process.