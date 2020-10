Google is bringing Web Stories (formerly known as AMP Stories) to the Discover feed in its iOS and Android app. The format is designed to show off visual content in a similar vein to Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

Before today, Web Stories had mostly appeared in search results, particularly on the mobile web. Folks in the US, India and Brazil who have the app will now see them at the top of the Discover section. Google plans to expand Web Stories to more countries and platforms in the future.