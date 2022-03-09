'Gotham Knights' is scheduled to arrive on October 25th

The open-world Batman spinoff was delayed by a year.
Kris Holt
03.09.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 9th, 2022
In this article: warner bros interactive entertainment, news, gaming, wb games montrea, playstation, warner bros, xbox, pc gaming, batman, botham knights
Robin in Gotham Knights.
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment/WB Games Montreal

Gotham Knights at last has a firm release date. The open-world co-op RPG will hit PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 25th. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment initially planned to release Gotham Knights in 2021, but announced last March it would be delayed until this year.

Developer WB Games Montreal (which also made Batman: Arkham Origins) offered a first look at Gotham Knights at DC FanDome in August 2020. You can play as Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl or Red Hood as you try to take down the Court of Owls, a group of criminals that pulls the strings on Gotham's elite from the shadows. You'll also battle Mr. Freeze and the Penguin following the apparent death of Batman.

Rocksteady, which developed the other games in the Batman: Arkham series, has a Batman-adjacent title of its own in the works. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is also expected to arrive in 2022.

