Grammarly brings its most helpful features to the iPad

Another reason to download the app is that it integrates an updated version of the Grammarly keyboard; no need to download it separately. You can use the keyboard in conjunction with all your other apps, which should help with writing typo-free tweets and Instagram captions. New to this version of the keyboard is support for the iPad's flick functionality, which allows you to pull down on a software key to enter select numbers and symbols without pressing the shift key. As you type, you'll see suggestions appear along the top of the keyboard. To implement one, all you have to do is tap on it.

Grammarly

The last major feature of the app is a section (above) that will give you a better idea of where you stand as a writer. If you use Grammarly on another device, you'll likely be familiar with the Writing Insights the company emails to both free users and subscribers each week. The app replicates those summaries in a way that’s formatted for the iPad. You'll see how accurate your writing is, as well as the extent of your vocabulary. They'll also tell you how much you write in a week across all your devices.

The new iPad version of Grammarly is available to download today via the App Store. And it couldn't have come at a better time. With the recent release of the Magic Keyboard and expanded trackpad support, there are likely a lot more iPad owners using their tablets to write.