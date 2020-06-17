Grammarly brings its most helpful features to the iPad

Copyediting platform Grammarly has a new iPad app that allows you to access some of its most useful online features without launching your web browser. At the center of the software is an iPad-optimized version of the Grammarly editor, which will give you suggestions on how to improve a document as you write it.
As with the online version of the editor, you'll find an AI-powered assistant that grades your writing based on four color-coded categories: correctness, clarity, engagement and delivery. Those with Apple's new Magic Keyboard will be happy to learn the editor supports hardware keyboards. With built-in syncing, it's also possible to start writing something on the iPad and then finish it on another device such as a Mac or PC.