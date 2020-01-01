Guinness reinstates Billy ‘King of Kong’ Mitchell’s world records

According to Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday, Guinness reviewed existing evidence, “newly sourced eyewitness testimony,” new expert gameplay analyses and hardware verification. Guinness didn’t necessarily rule out foul play but found that there “just wasn’t sufficient evidence to support the disqualification across the board.”

"After reviewing Billy’s gameplay and reproducing similar games myself, I can honestly say that this is legitimate gameplay," Robbie Lakeman (the current Donkey Kong high-record holder) said in a statement shared by Ars Technica. "I do not see a reason why Billy would need to even use MAME or save states to film both games with this style of play."

Sadly, this saga is not yet over. Twin Galaxies and Guinness are now split, and the hearing for Mitchell’s Twin Galaxies defamation case is scheduled for July 6th.