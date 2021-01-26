Gorgeous RPG 'Haven' expands to Switch and PS4 on February 4th

Haven is centered around a pair of lovers on a lost planet, so it's fitting that it'll arrive on more platforms just ahead of Valentine's Day. The sci-fi RPG will land on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Epic Games Store on February 4th. It debuted on Steam, GOG, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X/S in early December to positive reviews.

We are thrilled to announce that Haven is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Epic Games Store February 4th. Just in time for Valentine's Day 😉



👉 https://t.co/mN3sUcAgPE pic.twitter.com/0xw4qzw85L — The Game Bakers (@TheGameBakers) January 26, 2021

The Game Bakers scored a sleeper hit with its previous game, Furi, a few years back. Haven is less about battling bosses and more focused on exploration and the relationship between main characters Yu and Kay. You can take control of both of them yourself or play with a friend or partner. So if you're looking for something to do while you're locked down together on Valentine's Day, this might be a solid option.