Image credit: The Game Bakers

Gorgeous RPG 'Haven' expands to Switch and PS4 on February 4th

It'll land on the Epic Games Store on the same day.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
A screenshot from an RPG called Haven.
The Game Bakers

Haven is centered around a pair of lovers on a lost planet, so it's fitting that it'll arrive on more platforms just ahead of Valentine's Day. The sci-fi RPG will land on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Epic Games Store on February 4th. It debuted on Steam, GOG, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X/S in early December to positive reviews

The Game Bakers scored a sleeper hit with its previous game, Furi, a few years back. Haven is less about battling bosses and more focused on exploration and the relationship between main characters Yu and Kay. You can take control of both of them yourself or play with a friend or partner. So if you're looking for something to do while you're locked down together on Valentine's Day, this might be a solid option.

