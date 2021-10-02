A 'Clone High' reboot and Velma 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff are heading to HBO Max

You’ll soon see even more adult cartoons on HBO Max. In an announcement spotted by The Hollywood Reporter, WarnerMedia said it recently ordered three new animated series. Those include a two-season reboot of classic MTV series Clone High, a new Scooby-Doo show that will tell the origin story of Velma Dinkley and a workplace comedy starring Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live fame. The company also renewed Close Enough for two additional seasons and said that it’s developing new shows that will be produced by Michael B. Jordan, Ed Helms, Brian Michael Bendis and musician Sean Solomon.

Those shows will join HBO Max’s existing slate of cartoons, including The Boondocks and Harley Quinn. If the recent addition of a dedicated animation hub and estimated $500 million deal to secure exclusive streaming rights to South Park didn’t make things clear enough, the streamer clearly sees the medium as a way to get an edge against its competitors. It’s taken a similar approach with comedy, securing old favorites like Key & Peele while backing new series, including an upcoming one from Conan O’Brien.