Conan O'Brien's next show is heading to HBO Max

After a ten year run on TBS, Conan O’Brien is leaving late-night television for a streaming platform — though he won’t be going far. On Tuesday, WarnerMedia announced that it’s ordered a new weekly variety series starring the comedian for HBO Max. As Variety points out, the series doesn’t have a name yet, nor an exact release date. However, a likely good bet is that it’ll get off the ground once Conan’s TBS run ends in June 2021.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'” O’Brien said. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”