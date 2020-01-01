Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Kevin Lamarque / reuters

Conan O'Brien's next show is heading to HBO Max

The comedian will end his TBS run in June 2021.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
29m ago
Comedian Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
After a ten year run on TBS, Conan O’Brien is leaving late-night television for a streaming platform — though he won’t be going far. On Tuesday, WarnerMedia announced that it’s ordered a new weekly variety series starring the comedian for HBO Max. As Variety points out, the series doesn’t have a name yet, nor an exact release date. However, a likely good bet is that it’ll get off the ground once Conan’s TBS run ends in June 2021.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'” O’Brien said. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

With the announcement, it suddenly seems like comedy is the next big area of competition between streaming platforms. Just last month, Apple announced it’s working on a series with Jon Stewart. Time Warner has proactive on that front, recently adding several Comedy Central classics such as Key & Peele and Chappelle’s Show to the HBO Max library. But it’s safe to say shifting Conan to the platform is one of its biggest moves yet.

