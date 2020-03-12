HBO Max no longer offers one-week free trials

If you had hoped to see Wonder Woman 1984 for free by signing up for an HBO Max trial, you’ll need to make alternate plans. As of this week, the streaming service is no longer offering a free one-week signup period to new subscribers. The development comes three weeks before Wonder Woman 1984’s December 25th release.

WarnerMedia, which operates HBO Max for parent AT&T, told CNET that it's merely following the lead of Netflix and Disney+. The two platforms pulled the plug on their free trial offers earlier in the year. In Disney’s case, it did so ahead of the July 3rd premiere of Hamilton.