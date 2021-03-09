Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut leaked early on HBO Max

A retooled four-hour edition of Justice League is set for release on HBO Max later this month, but Variety reports that a few subscribers got an early peek. Apparently, at some point today, those who attempted to watch Tom & Jerry via streaming had a chance to get the 4:3 aspect ratio superhero flick instead, at least until HBO Max caught on and killed the streams.

In a statement, WarnerMedia confirmed the leak, saying "Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes."