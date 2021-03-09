Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut leaked early on HBO Max

A retooled four-hour edition of Justice League is set for release on HBO Max later this month, but Variety reports that a few subscribers got an early peek. Apparently, at some point today, those who attempted to watch Tom & Jerry via streaming had a chance to get the 4:3 aspect ratio superhero flick instead, at least until HBO Max caught on and killed the streams.
In a statement, WarnerMedia confirmed the leak, saying "Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes."
The CGI finally rivals that of Marvel and you’re gonna love it. That’s all im saying. No spoilers.— Doug (@ThenDougSaid) March 8, 2021
Get excited.