HBO Max teases post-apocalyptic series 'Station Eleven'

HBO Max has released the first teaser video and images for its adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's post-apocalyptic novel, Station Eleven. In the short video, you'll get glimpses of Jeevan (Himesh Patel), Kirsten (Matilda Lawler as her younger version and Mackenzie Davis as her older version) and the other main characters of the story, as they face a pandemic that ravaged most of the planet.

The teaser trailer starts off with Jeevan and young Kirsten purchasing carts upon carts of food from a nearly empty supermarket, as well as a a lone cashier who didn't know where to go. From there, we see a montage of bleak landscapes, a ferris wheel and a building on fire, a theater performance (which is a central element to the story), a mysterious figure, people panicking and then trying to rebuild what they lost.

Mandel's novel is set in the Great Lakes region before and after a fictional swine flu pandemic killed most of the world's population. According to Polygon, it started shooting in Chicago in January 2020, but because of the real-life pandemic still affecting us right now, production had to be moved to Mississauga, Ontario and concluded in July. The 10-episode limited series was directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta), while Patrick Somerville (Made for Love) served as writer and showrunner. It will be available to stream on HBO Max, starting on December 16th.