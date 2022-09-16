'Hollow Knight: Silksong' will come to the PS4 and PS5, eventually

The long-awaited sequel had already been confirmed for Switch, Xbox and PC.
Kris Holt
09.16.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 16, 2022 1:20 PM
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Team Cherry

Hollow Knight fans who tend to only play games on PlayStation can breathe a sigh of relief. The long-awaited sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game had already been confirmed for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC, Mac and Linux. Silksong is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming on its release day.

Only trouble is, we still don't know exactly when that will be. Xbox indicated during its June showcase that Silksong would be out in the following year, so the release date will likely be sometime in the next nine months. Here's hoping developer and publisher Team Cherry reveals that date very soon.

