HomePod mini update adds UWB-enhanced handoff features

Back when it announced the HomePod mini last year, Apple said it was working on a feature that would allow you to seamlessly transfer music, calls and podcasts between your iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 and the smart speaker. With the arrival of iOS 14.4 earlier today, you can finally check it out for yourself.

The new feature builds on the handoff functionality that’s already available on the company’s smart speakers. It takes advantage of the U1 ultra-wideband (UWB) chip Apple built into both the HomePod mini and the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lineups. In theory, transferring music, podcasts and calls between devices should work better since the U1 chip is there to help the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 detect when they’re in close proximity to the HomePod mini. At the very least, there are new visual and haptic feedback effects to make everything feel more polished. You’ll also see personalized listening suggestions and playback controls automatically appear on your iPhone when you move near the speaker. In the latter case, there’s no need to first unlock your phone.