Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mat Smith / Engadget

iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

The camera app can also recognize smaller QR codes now.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

iOS 14
Mat Smith / Engadget

Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4 to iPhone and iPad users. While not as a meaty of an update as iOS 14.3, it comes with a handful of small enhancements. To start, you’ll find a new option within the Settings menu that allows you to designate the type of third-party audio devices you’ve connected to your iPhone through Bluetooth. Doing so will help your iPhone properly measure your headphone audio levels so it can send alerts if you’re listening to something at a level that may damage your hearing over time.

Apple has also tweaked the camera app so that it can better recognize QR codes that fall on the smaller side, and there’s a new warning if the camera components on your iPhone 12 have been replaced with non-Apple parts. 

The update comes with a number of bug fixes as well, one of which addresses artifact-laced HDR photos captured by the iPhone 12 Pro and another that tackles keyboard lag. The latter has been plaguing some iPhone users since the initial release of iOS 14.

Apple today also released watchOS 7.3, which comes with the company’s new Time to Walk feature on Fitness+ and Unity watch face. If you don’t see a notification prompting you to download the updates, you can check for them manually by launching the Settings menu, navigating to the “General” section and then tapping “Software Update” near the top of the page.  

In this article: Apple, mobile, iOS 14, iOS 14.4, smartphone, watchOS 7, watchOS 7.3, wearables, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy, or stream on HBO Max

‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy, or stream on HBO Max

View
iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

View
The East Coast is suffering through major internet connection problems

The East Coast is suffering through major internet connection problems

View
'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' is delayed to 2022

'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' is delayed to 2022

View
Gorgeous RPG 'Haven' expands to Switch and PS4 on February 4th

Gorgeous RPG 'Haven' expands to Switch and PS4 on February 4th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr