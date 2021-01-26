iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4 to iPhone and iPad users. While not as a meaty of an update as iOS 14.3, it comes with a handful of small enhancements. To start, you’ll find a new option within the Settings menu that allows you to designate the type of third-party audio devices you’ve connected to your iPhone through Bluetooth. Doing so will help your iPhone properly measure your headphone audio levels so it can send alerts if you’re listening to something at a level that may damage your hearing over time.

Apple has also tweaked the camera app so that it can better recognize QR codes that fall on the smaller side, and there’s a new warning if the camera components on your iPhone 12 have been replaced with non-Apple parts.