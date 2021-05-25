Login
We'll get our first glimpse of 'Horizon Forbidden West' gameplay Thursday

The State of Play will include 14 minutes of action captured on PlayStation 5.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.25.21
May 25th, 2021
Horizon Forbidden West
Guerilla Games/PlayStation Studios

Sony has revealed its next State of Play will take place later this week with a focus on Horizon Forbidden West. The 20-minute stream will include 14 minutes of new gameplay footage captured from PlayStation 5.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is set in post-apocalyptic versions of California, Nevada and Utah. For the first time, Aloy will be able to explore below the surface of seas, lakes and rivers, so perhaps Guerilla Games will offer a peek at underwater combat during the stream.

The State of Play starts at 5PM ET on Thursday. You can watch it on Twitch or YouTube. Horizon: Forbidden West is expected to arrive later this year on PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, Sony’s next big exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is just a couple of weeks away.

