'Horizon Forbidden West' arrives in the second half of 2021

Guerilla Games and Sony have been shy about Horizon Forbidden West’s release date other than a vague 2021 window, but they’re getting a little bit clearer. As Kotaku explains, Sony has shared a PlayStation 5 launch video indicating that Forbidden West will arrive sometime in the second half of 2021. While that’s still not very specific, it makes clear that you shouldn’t expect the open world PS5 (and PS4) game to tide you over this spring.

It’s a somewhat expected schedule, too. Guerilla and Sony only briefly teased the new Horizon game this June, and have shared limited details since — it would have been a pleasant surprise if a game on the scale of Forbidden West was ready just a few months after the PS5’s debut.