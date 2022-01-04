HP's 4K gaming monitor is ready for your PS5 or Xbox Series X

The Omen 27u should work well with PCs, too.
January 4th, 2022
How do you help your gaming monitor stand out when it's neither one of the largest nor a huge bargain? Cater to console gamers, apparently. HP has revealed the Omen 27u, a 27-inch monitor with full support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The 4K screen, HDMI 2.1 input, DisplayHDR 400 support and built-in speakers aren't novelties in themselves, but should be appreciated if you want to play some console games at 120Hz without buying a separate TV.

The Omen 27u should be a solid monitor even if you don't care for console games. The IPS panel and 144Hz support will be helpful for color accuracy (95 percent of the DCI-P3 space) and action-heavy PC games, but you might also appreciate the RGB lighting and slicker profile. This is HP's first Omen monitor with thin bezels on all sides — it might be a good fit for a multi-display setup.

You'll have to be patient when the Omen 27u is only due to ship sometime this spring. At $700, though, it will cost significantly less than last year's Acer's HDMI 2.1-equipped Nitro monitor and competes well with other well-equipped 4K rivals. It's certainly easier to rationalize than a full-fledged gaming TV if desk space is at a premium.

