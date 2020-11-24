Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

'Rainbow Six Siege' has a 4K 120 fps mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X

You'll get a free upgrade to those versions on December 1st.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft

Like a lot of other popular Xbox One and PS4-era games, Rainbow Six Siege is about to get a next-gen update. Ubisoft detailed what players can expect from the upgrade when it comes out on December 1st. Across all three consoles, you’ll have the choice of playing the game in either a performance or resolution mode.

On Xbox Series X and PS5, performance mode will target 120 frames per second at a dynamic 4K resolution — which means the resolution will scale down in some instances so the game can keep a steady framerate. The less powerful Xbox Series S will target 120 frames per second at 1080p.

Resolution mode, meanwhile, will see the PS5 and Xbox Series X target 60 fps while maintaining a 4K resolution, while the Series S will downsample the game from 1728p. With a competitive game like Rainbow Six Siege, you have to imagine most people will go for the performance mode and never look back. Still, it’s nice of Ubisoft to offer the option to play the game at a higher fidelity, particularly for those who don’t have 120Hz TVs. 

As for console-specific enhancements, you can expect all the usual improvements. On Xbox Series X/S, Rainbow Six Siege will take advantage of Microsoft’s Quick Resume functionality, allowing you to switch between the game and other supported titles nearly instantaneously. On PS5, meanwhile, the game will take advantage of all the haptic enhancements built into its DualSense controller. For example, the trigger will be easier to pull when you’re using a lighter weapon like a pistol. Lastly, they’ll be support for cross-gen play between the same family of consoles so you can continue to play with your friends as they sort out their console upgrades.

The update is free if you’re upgrading to the next-gen version of your current console. So if you own the game on PS4, you won’t have to buy it again on PS5. What’s more, your progression and in-game items will carry over. The one caveat here is that if you own the game on a disc, you’ll need a console with a disc drive to get a free upgrade. 

In this article: rainbow six siege, Ubisoft, PS5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft, Sony, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

View
Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

View
Comcast is expanding its 1.2TB cap to its entire 39-state footprint in January

Comcast is expanding its 1.2TB cap to its entire 39-state footprint in January

View
Fortnite's Crew subscription is built for the battle royale superfan

Fortnite's Crew subscription is built for the battle royale superfan

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr