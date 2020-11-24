'Rainbow Six Siege' has a 4K 120 fps mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Resolution mode, meanwhile, will see the PS5 and Xbox Series X target 60 fps while maintaining a 4K resolution, while the Series S will downsample the game from 1728p. With a competitive game like Rainbow Six Siege, you have to imagine most people will go for the performance mode and never look back. Still, it’s nice of Ubisoft to offer the option to play the game at a higher fidelity, particularly for those who don’t have 120Hz TVs.

As for console-specific enhancements, you can expect all the usual improvements. On Xbox Series X/S, Rainbow Six Siege will take advantage of Microsoft’s Quick Resume functionality, allowing you to switch between the game and other supported titles nearly instantaneously. On PS5, meanwhile, the game will take advantage of all the haptic enhancements built into its DualSense controller. For example, the trigger will be easier to pull when you’re using a lighter weapon like a pistol. Lastly, they’ll be support for cross-gen play between the same family of consoles so you can continue to play with your friends as they sort out their console upgrades.

The update is free if you’re upgrading to the next-gen version of your current console. So if you own the game on PS4, you won’t have to buy it again on PS5. What’s more, your progression and in-game items will carry over. The one caveat here is that if you own the game on a disc, you’ll need a console with a disc drive to get a free upgrade.