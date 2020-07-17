Hulu's live TV service loses Sinclair-owned regional Fox Sports networks

Hulu is dropping Sinclair-owned regional sports networks, including a slew of Fox Sports-branded channels, from the Hulu + Live TV plan. It told customers in an email (via Variety) that the plan will no longer include those channels as of Friday.

"We were unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to continue offering channels like your Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network and Marquee Network," Hulu wrote. The YES Network is home to the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets, while Marquee (which Sinclair launched earlier this year) airs Chicago Cubs games.