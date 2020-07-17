Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hulu's live TV service loses Sinclair-owned regional Fox Sports networks

The Yankees' YES Network is also leaving the Hulu + Live TV plan.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
47m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hulu logo is seen displayed on TV screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on July 17, 2020. On-Demand streaming services gained popularity and new subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hulu is dropping Sinclair-owned regional sports networks, including a slew of Fox Sports-branded channels, from the Hulu + Live TV plan. It told customers in an email (via Variety) that the plan will no longer include those channels as of Friday.

"We were unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to continue offering channels like your Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network and Marquee Network," Hulu wrote. The YES Network is home to the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets, while Marquee (which Sinclair launched earlier this year) airs Chicago Cubs games.

The Fox RSNs also disappeared from YouTube TV earlier this month. The service said that, after months of negotiations, it was unable to strike a deal with Sinclair to continue carrying them. Fubo TV dropped the RSNs in January as well, and they left Dish Network's satellite and Sling TV offerings last year.

Sinclair picked up the 21 Fox RSNs in question from Disney, which had to sell them in order to close its Fox merger. Sinclair took a stake in YES Network as part of another deal with Disney. The latter, it’s worth noting, has full control of Hulu following an agreement with Comcast

In this article: streaming, foxrsns, sinclair, regional sports networks, tv, fox rsns, sinclairbroadcastgroup, fox sports, foxsports, regionalsportsnetworks, hulu, sinclair broadcast group, news, entertainment, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch OSIRIS-REx take a bite out of asteroid Bennu's surface

Watch OSIRIS-REx take a bite out of asteroid Bennu's surface

View
'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

View
Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

View
Garmin's new smartwatch lets streamers show real-time heart rates

Garmin's new smartwatch lets streamers show real-time heart rates

View
The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr