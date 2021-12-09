HyperX boasts 300 hours of battery life for its latest gaming headset

If you use a wireless headset for gaming, there’s a good chance you’ve had its battery die on you at the worst possible time. While its latest peripheral won’t stop that from happening altogether, HyperX does hope it will make it a much less frequent occurrence. At CES 2022, the company, which was recently acquired by HP, announced the Cloud Alpha Wireless.

It’s a headset that features up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. That means you can get almost a full two weeks of continuous use before they need recharging. The headset also comes with new 50mm drivers that are slimmer and lighter than the ones you’ll find on the Cloud Alpha’s wired predecessor but deliver the same audio performance. Other features include a detachable noise-canceling mic, support for DTS’s Headphone: X technology and onboard controls you’ll find on the earcup.

HyperX

HyperX announced a handful of other peripherals. Some of the highlights include the Clutch wireless controller and Plusefire Haste wireless mouse. The former is an Xbox-style Android and PC gamepad that connects to your device over a Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4Ghz or wired connection. Battery life comes in at 19 hours on a single charge and the controller ships with an adjustable clip that can expand from 41 millimeters to 86 millimeters, so it should be able to hold most phones without issue.

The Pulsefire Haste, meanwhile, has a lot in common with the Aerox 3 mice from SteelSeries. It’s a wireless mouse with a perforated honeycomb design that’s protected against spills by an IP55 rating. HyperX says you can get 100 hours on a single charge from the device and the switches are rated for up to 80 million clicks. A nice touch here is that it will come with an extra set of skates for when the original ones wear out.

HyperX

Provided the pandemic doesn’t delay shipments, the Cloud Alpha Wireless will go on sale in February for $200. As for the Clutch controller and Pulse Haste mouse, they’re due in March and February for $50 and $80, respectively.

