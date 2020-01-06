Impossible Sausage will be available to any restaurant that wants it

On top of that, Impossible Foods says its Impossible Sausage product is now available at 30 of America’s top diners as ranked by Yelp. These are the first independently owned restaurants to offer Impossible Sausage (Previously, the only two businesses to offer Impossible Sausage were Burger King and Starbucks).
The diners were chosen based on the number of reviews they have, as well as their ratings. They include Champs Diner in Brooklyn, New York, Daily Eats in Tampa, Florida, and Beach Break Cafe in Oceanside, California (We’ll include the full list of 30 diners below). All diners have agreed to participate in the Impossible Sausage campaign and have listed their businesses as currently open, either for dine-in, delivery or takeout.
“Plant-based meat has experienced a significant rise in consumer interest on Yelp as we’ve seen a 140% increase in review mentions of ‘plant-based’ over the past two years,” said Yelp trend expert, Tara Lewis, in a press release. “In fact, Impossible Burger was one of Yelp’s biggest food trends in 2019, and we don’t see that slowing down anytime soon.”
The rollout of Impossible Sausage is similar in pattern to the Impossible Burger; the only way to have it, at least for now, is through a restaurant. And then, eventually, the company might move to selling the Impossible Sausage in grocery stores like it has the Impossible Burger.
It’s worth mentioning that the Impossible Sausage is slightly different from the Impossible Pork product announced earlier this year. Though both products are designed to replace pork in your diet, the Sausage product was spiced and made in a way that closely resembles the typical breakfast sausage. The Impossible Pork product, on the other hand, is more of a blank canvas that can be used in any ground pork application.
Here is Yelp’s list of the 30 top diners in the country that will be serving Impossible Sausage:
Little Richard's Family Diner — North Pole, Alaska
Little Anthony’s Diner — Tucson, Arizona
Beach Break Cafe — Oceanside, California
Broadway Diner — Middletown, Delaware
Boynton Diner — Boynton Beach, Florida
Daily Eats — Tampa, Florida
Little Duck Diner — Savannah, Georgia
Oxbow Diner — Bliss, Idaho
Gallery Pastry Shop — Indianapolis, Indiana
Drake Diner — Des Moines, Iowa
D. Nalley's — Louisville, Kentucky
Miss Portland Diner — Portland, Maine
The Diner at 11 North Beacon — Watertown, Massachusetts
Al’s Breakfast — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Brent’s Drugs — Jackson, Mississippi
Union Diner — Laconia, New Hampshire
Marlboro Diner — Englishtown, New Jersey
Plaza Cafe (Downtown and Southside locations) — Santa Fe, New Mexico
Champs Diner — Brooklyn, New York
The Dive N — Pineville, North Carolina
Canal Street Diner — Bolivar, Ohio
Addi’s Diner — Springfield, Oregon
Cafe Lift — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Early Bird Diner — Charleston, South Carolina
Inskip Grill — Knoxville, Tennessee
Maple Leaf Diner — Dallas, Texas
Ruth’s Diner — Salt Lake City, Utah
Bob’s Diner — Manchester Center, Vermont
Anchor Allie’s — Virginia Beach, Virginia
Fare Well — Washington D.C