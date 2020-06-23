Latest in Gear

Image credit: Starbucks

Starbucks is selling an Impossible sausage breakfast sandwich in the US

The plant-based meat is part of Starbucks’ summer offerings.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
52m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Starbucks' Impossible sausage sandwich
Starbucks

As of today, you can buy a plant-based breakfast sandwich made with Impossible Foods’ imitation sausage at most Starbucks locations in the US. Given that Starbucks has more than 15,000 US locations and that Impossible Foods also signed a deal with Burger King earlier this week, it looks like Impossible Foods will be selling a whole lot of fake meat on a daily basis. 

The Starbucks breakfast sandwich will include Impossible’s sausage, along with a cage-free fried egg and cheddar cheese, served on ciabatta bread. It’s part of Starbucks’ summer menu, which also includes two cold-brew coffee options with almond milk foam. Starbucks says these changes play into its goals to have an environmentally friendly menu and become “resource positive.”

“Starbucks’ commitment to add more plant-based ingredients to its menu is a new benchmark for large corporations,” said Patrick Brown, Impossible Foods founder and CEO.

Previously, Starbucks partnered Beyond Meat to bring a similar breakfast sandwich to customers in Canada. It’s unclear why Starbucks chose Impossible Foods for its seasonal US menu. The two companies have been in a race to claim space in the new lab-grown imitation meat market, with Impossible Foods inking deals with Disney, Kroger and Burger King and Beyond Meat joining forces with KFC, Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s and McDonald’s.

In this article: plant-based, sausage, imitation meat, impossible foods, impossible, starbucks, Environmentally friendly, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Segway will stop making its iconic self-balancing scooter

Segway will stop making its iconic self-balancing scooter

View
Apple Watch Series 5 is back to $299 after WWDC announcements

Apple Watch Series 5 is back to $299 after WWDC announcements

View
Wyze's first outdoor security camera is wire-free and weather-resistant

Wyze's first outdoor security camera is wire-free and weather-resistant

View
Microsoft’s Mixer streamers have a decision to make

Microsoft’s Mixer streamers have a decision to make

View
Rad Power launches a lightweight e-bike for $999

Rad Power launches a lightweight e-bike for $999

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr