Starbucks is selling an Impossible sausage breakfast sandwich in the US

As of today, you can buy a plant-based breakfast sandwich made with Impossible Foods’ imitation sausage at most Starbucks locations in the US. Given that Starbucks has more than 15,000 US locations and that Impossible Foods also signed a deal with Burger King earlier this week, it looks like Impossible Foods will be selling a whole lot of fake meat on a daily basis.

The Starbucks breakfast sandwich will include Impossible’s sausage, along with a cage-free fried egg and cheddar cheese, served on ciabatta bread. It’s part of Starbucks’ summer menu, which also includes two cold-brew coffee options with almond milk foam. Starbucks says these changes play into its goals to have an environmentally friendly menu and become “resource positive.”