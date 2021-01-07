Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India will propose a law banning private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin

It would help establish an official digital currency instead.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
4h ago
Bitcoin golden physical coin illustration on United States Dollar banknotes. Visual representations of the digital Cryptocurrency Bitcoin with the USD bill. Bitcoin with the symbol BTC, XBT is a popular digital currency that showed growth and is widely spread, accepted from banks, markets and other services and shops as ways of payments. The exchange rate today for 1 bitcoin blockchain is 34.588 US Dollar. On January 7, 2021 Bitcoin's price crossed 40,000 for the first time and the next day on January 8, 2021 Bitcoin traded with the historical record price as high as $41,973 while the next day Price briefly fell as much as 26% but pared losses to trade around $33,400 whipping $200 billion of trade value from the cryptocurrency market in 24 hours according to American Financial media. Eindhoven, the Netherlands on January 13, 2020 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India may be the next country to clamp down on existing cryptocurrencies in favor of its own. As TechCrunch reports, India’s lower house of parliament has revealed plans to introduce a law that would ban “all private cryptocurrencies” in the country, including popular ones like Bitcoin. Instead, parliament would establish a “facilitative framework” for creating an official digital money format issued through the Reserve Bank of India.

The proposed law should surface during the current parliament session.

A formal ban would be a long time in coming. India rejected cryptocurrency as legal tender in 2018 and recommended banning existing digital cash with prison sentences up to 10 years for violators. The Reserve Bank argued the currency wasn’t real as it had no physical counterpart and hadn’t been stamped. The country’s Supreme Court sided with objectors and allowed trading in 2020, but that wasn’t expected to have a lasting effect.

It wouldn’t be hard to see why India would want to ban private crypto in favor of a government solution. An official currency would give the country more control that limits foreign influence, but it would also provide the kind of stability associated with conventional money. Prices for Bitcoin and similar currencies still tend to fluctuate wildly, and they’re more prone to manipulation. In theory, India can embrace digital-only currency without some of the pitfalls.

In this article: India, politics, law, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Government, money, Finance, gear
