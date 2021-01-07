India will propose a law banning private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin

India may be the next country to clamp down on existing cryptocurrencies in favor of its own. As TechCrunch reports, India’s lower house of parliament has revealed plans to introduce a law that would ban “all private cryptocurrencies” in the country, including popular ones like Bitcoin. Instead, parliament would establish a “facilitative framework” for creating an official digital money format issued through the Reserve Bank of India.
The proposed law should surface during the current parliament session.