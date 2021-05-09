New trailers show off what the Indiana Jones movies look like in 4K

In March Paramount announced plans to release a 4K Ultra HD boxed set of the Indiana Jones movies, arriving in a manner similar to their 1080p editions on Blu-ray in 2012. Now trailers are available for all of the movies (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and, yes, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) so that you can get a peek at what the remastering process has brought out of them.

Feel free to compare these YouTube-delivered streams to your Blu-ray discs or any HD streams that are available, although it's clear that this is probably the best way to see them since they originally hit theaters. While the bonus content is still in 1080p, all four flicks have been remastered in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR-10 from 4K scans of the original negatives.

The audio is also now available in Dolby Atmos format, remastered at Skywalker Sound by the original sound designer using the original assets. So the video and audio should be up to par (see for yourself below), and the only question left is how well the dungeon crawling-content has aged in the 40 years since the first one was originally released. The set starts shipping on June 8th, however if 1080p and SDR is good enough then you can get the same movies right now for $43.

Buy Indiana Jones 4K Steelbook at Best Buy - $100

Buy Indiana Jones 4K at Amazon - $87