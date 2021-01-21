Instacart lays off 1,900 workers, including the 10 who formed a union

In a move first spotted by Motherboard, Instacart is laying off 1,877 workers who were classified as employees at the company. Among those included in the layoffs are 10 workers in Illinois who in 2020 were the first to unionize within the company. Instacart informed the United Foods and Commercial Workers union, which represents the workers from Illinois, in a letter it sent to the organization.

“We know this is an incredibly challenging time for many as we move through the COVID-19 crisis, and we’re doing everything we can to support in-store shoppers through this transition,” Instacart said in a blog post it published on January 19th, which alluded to the layoffs. The company is providing severance packages to those affected by the move, as well as trying to place them in open positions either in the company itself or at its retail partners. Instacart told Bloomberg that “thousands” of its shoppers are still classified as employees, but didn’t share a specific number. The United Food and Commercial Workers said the move impacts at least 20 percent of Instacart’s frontline positions in the US.