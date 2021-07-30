Instagram will 'double down' on video in 2022 and focus on Reels

In a brief year-end video message, Instagram head Adam Mosseri offered some insight into what's ahead for the platform. "We're going to have to rethink what Instagram is because the world is changing quickly and we're going to have to change with it," he said. Mosseri laid out Instagram's priorities for 2022, which include doubling down on video.

2022 Priorities 📝



This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities.



Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

Mosseri said Instagram will "consolidate all of our video products around Reels and continue to grow that product." Instagram has been making some changes to how it handles videos in recent months. In October, it killed off the IGTV brand to bring longer-form videos into the main feed. However, users need to tap through to Reels to watch the full video.

As for creators, Mosseri said Instagram will introduce more monetization tools to help them make a living. In addition, Mosseri said Instagram will focus on messaging (since it's perhaps the main way people communicate online) and transparency in 2022.

He noted the platform will double down on its work on controls as well — earlier this month, Instagram announced it will add parental controls in March. A version of the chronological feed will return next year too.

Mosseri touched on some updates that Instagram made this year centered around giving users more control over their experience. He highlighted features like sensitive content controls , the ability to hide like counts and Hidden Words in direct messages .

It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Instagram in 2021 though. For one thing, work on the Instagram Kids app was put on hold amid safety concerns .