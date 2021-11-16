Instagram rolls out paid badges to all US creators

Instagram is expanding the availability of Badges to all eligible creators in the US. Starting today, users over the age of 18 with more than 10,000 followers can apply to use the feature. The company introduced Badges in May of last year. Then, in October, it expanded their availability to approximately 50,000 creators. Badges represent a way for Instagram creators to earn money from their fans. Users can purchase them to make themselves during livestreams. Instagram sells them in increments of $1, $2 and $5.

The company recently said it wouldn’t collect any fees on Badges until at least 2023. Down the line, the feature could help Instagram diversify its revenue beyond the advertising sales it depends on almost exclusively at the moment. More broadly, Badges could be the prelude to more perk-like monetization features making their way to the app in the future.