An iPad mini redesign 'should be a go' for this fall

It would be the first major revamp of the tablet since its 2012 launch.
Jon Fingas
07.11.21
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
July 11th, 2021
Apple, iPad mini, tablet, iPad, iMac
Apple iPad Mini (2019) with Pencil
Chris Velazco/Engadget

You might not have to wait much longer for an (arguably overdue) iPad mini redesign. As 9to5Mac learned, Bloomberg's historically accurate Mark Gurman claimed in his latest "Power On" newsletter that the revamped small tablet "should be a go" for a fall launch. While Gurman didn't share more details of the design, he previously claimed Apple would drop the home button and offer slimmed bezels — it could effectively be a shrunken iPad Air.

This will be the "biggest redesign" for the iPad mini since the first model arrived in 2012, Gurman added.

The reporter maintained that Apple is still developing a "larger, redesigned" replacement for the 27-inch iMac that would include a future generation of Apple Silicon, although there weren't more details.

The iPad mini has seen few outward changes since its launch. Even the base iPad has gone through more changes over the same period. In that light, Apple might not have much choice — this is as much about catching up with modern design as it is revitalizing sales.

