The iPhone 12 could support reverse charging in the future, FCC filing hints

The iPhone 12 may have an unannounced and currently dormant feature: the ability to charge your accessories wirelessly. In an FCC filing first found by VentureBeat’s Jeremy Horwitz, the tech giant wrote said that “2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories [including] an external potential Apple accessory in future.”

It’s pretty vague, but as Mark Gurman notes in his tweet with a copy of the document, it could mean that the iPhone 12 may have a hidden reverse charging feature. “Perhaps MagSafe on the new AirPods,” he wrote, speculating that the new phones may be able to charge the next generation of Apple’s AirPods through the company’s MagSafe system.