A Kinect mod for 'Super Mario 64' provides a fun pandemic workout

What do you do when you’re in lockdown during a pandemic but still want to get some exercise? Well, if you’re YouTuber SuperLouis64, you’d make a Kinect mod and, together with a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, use your own body as a controller for Super Mario 64. The result is a hilarious yet surprisingly effective workout that looks a lot more challenging than Ring Fit Adventures.

In the YouTube video (which you can see above), he uses a mini indoor trampoline as a way to control Mario’s jumps and the Joy-Con to manipulate objects. According to the video, he found the controls to be a little finicky at times, occasionally falling off bridges and cliffs. He also had some issues trying to ground pound a thwomp. One of the funnier parts of the video is him entering the water world thinking that it would be easy to swim through it, only to find out that “swimming” consists of jumping the whole time.