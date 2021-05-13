These Klipsch wireless earbuds are on sale for $120

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, consumers are truly spoiled for choice. There are countless options available, but if you’re looking for great sound quality you can’t go wrong with a dedicated audio company like Klipsch. You don’t have to shell out a substantial amount for high-fidelity enjoyment either; this refurbished set of Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earphones has been fully restored and is on sale for just $120, a 19 percent discount.

These wireless earphones have excellent input and output sound, using the same acoustic engineering you would find in Klipsch home theater speakers. That sound quality paired with the noise isolation works well to provide thorough immersion into your favorite music, movies or phone conversations.

Sitting at an average Amazon rating of 4.3 stars from 600 reviews, the Klipsch T5 II delivers a high output paired with neutral sound and deep bass extension that lend depth to any playlist you want to enjoy. They also contain four beam-forming microphones that ensure your voice is clear and discernible while making phone calls.

The Klipsch T5 II is comfortable, has a long-lasting battery and is convenient to use. The oval ear tips provide a comfortable fit that reduces your ear fatigue during lengthy listening sessions. These earbuds last up to eight hours on a single charge, and you can add another 24 hours of playback time with its charging case.

Additionally, the earbuds have a Bluetooth range of 33 feet, great for when you’re moving around your home or office without having to carry your phone. And in case you’re worried about getting too lost in music, the T5 IIs have a transparency mode that allows sound from your environment to reach your ears while you’re wearing them.

You can get your own pair of refurbished Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earphones for $120 while they’re on sale for 19 percent off; otherwise, they’re $149.

Prices subject to change.