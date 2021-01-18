Korg's ARP 2600 M is a 'mini' version of an iconic synth

Last year Korg announced a limited edition remake of the ARP 2600. It’s about as iconic as synths get. But, the 2600 is a beast of an instrument. The whole package, including the keyboard, weighs about 68 pounds and would basically demand it’s own table or desk. Technology has come along way since the original version was introduced in 1971, though. So Korg has done its best to shrink the 2600 down to more manageable proportions. The ARP 2600 M is about half the size and tips the scales at just 13 pounds, though it ditches the keyboard to help make weight.

The heart of the 2600 M is the same as any version of the synth. The three classic oscillators are there as is a dual-mode, self-oscillating low-pass filter that lets you switch between different eras of ARP instruments. There’s a true spring reverb tank and a pair of built-in speakers.