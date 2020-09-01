B&H Photo knocks $250 off Lenovo's high-powered Legion 7 laptop

This particular model is $250 off and its specs are impressive: in addition to the RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q, it’s powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 1080p, 240Hz display, so you’re getting an even better refresh rate than on the discounted Razer Blade 15. This discount is a good one for a gaming laptop with high-powered specs like this.

Just keep in mind that this model isn’t the latest Legion laptop — Lenovo announced new Legion 5i and 7i machines yesterday that will be available in October. However, the design hasn’t changed much, although the new models are less weighty, and they add support for NVIDIA’s Advanced Optimus graphics switching and a new air intake mechanism that should keep the new laptops even cooler than previous models. But even if you skip the latest advancements, you’ll still be able to do a ton of gaming on this discounted Legion 7 laptop.

