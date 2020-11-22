You might have an easier time deciding on a Google Assistant smart display this Black Friday. Lenovo’s Smart Clock is on sale now at Best Buy for $35, an all-time low and less than half its original $80 asking price. You can get it for the same price at Walmart. And if you don’t need a touchscreen, the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for $25 (half its usual price) at Best Buy and Walmart.
Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clocks hit all-time low prices for Black Friday
Sponsored Links
Buy Smart Clock on Walmart - $35
Buy Smart Clock Essential on Best Buy - $25
Buy Smart Clock Essential on Walmart - $25
Both smart screens are very focused, and that’s mostly a good thing. The regular Smart Clock won’t play videos or make video calls, but it’s otherwise an ideal nightstand companion with its out-of-the-way design, sunrise alarm and access to Google’s ecosystem. While the Essential behaves even more like a conventional clock with its LED face, you might not mind when it can double as a nightlight and is easy to snooze.
They won’t be for everyone as a result. You’re better off with Google’s Nest Hub if you want videos and photos in a small smart display, and Amazon’s Echo Show 5 offers video calls if you don’t mind talking to Alexa instead of Google. At these prices, though, it’s easier to sacrifice a few features. You’re delving into a rich smart home ecosystem for less than the usual cost of a basic speaker.
Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.