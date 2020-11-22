Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clocks hit all-time low prices for Black Friday

Buy Smart Clock on Walmart - $35

Buy Smart Clock Essential on Best Buy - $25

Buy Smart Clock Essential on Walmart - $25

Both smart screens are very focused, and that’s mostly a good thing. The regular Smart Clock won’t play videos or make video calls, but it’s otherwise an ideal nightstand companion with its out-of-the-way design, sunrise alarm and access to Google’s ecosystem. While the Essential behaves even more like a conventional clock with its LED face, you might not mind when it can double as a nightlight and is easy to snooze.

They won’t be for everyone as a result. You’re better off with Google’s Nest Hub if you want videos and photos in a small smart display, and Amazon’s Echo Show 5 offers video calls if you don’t mind talking to Alexa instead of Google. At these prices, though, it’s easier to sacrifice a few features. You’re delving into a rich smart home ecosystem for less than the usual cost of a basic speaker.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.