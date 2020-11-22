Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee/Engadget

Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clocks hit all-time low prices for Black Friday

They might be easy choices if you need smart speakers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant
Nicole Lee/Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

You might have an easier time deciding on a Google Assistant smart display this Black Friday. Lenovo’s Smart Clock is on sale now at Best Buy for $35, an all-time low and less than half its original $80 asking price. You can get it for the same price at Walmart. And if you don’t need a touchscreen, the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for $25 (half its usual price) at Best Buy and Walmart.

Buy Smart Clock on Best Buy - $35

Buy Smart Clock on Walmart - $35

Buy Smart Clock Essential on Best Buy - $25

Buy Smart Clock Essential on Walmart - $25

Both smart screens are very focused, and that’s mostly a good thing. The regular Smart Clock won’t play videos or make video calls, but it’s otherwise an ideal nightstand companion with its out-of-the-way design, sunrise alarm and access to Google’s ecosystem. While the Essential behaves even more like a conventional clock with its LED face, you might not mind when it can double as a nightlight and is easy to snooze.

They won’t be for everyone as a result. You’re better off with Google’s Nest Hub if you want videos and photos in a small smart display, and Amazon’s Echo Show 5 offers video calls if you don’t mind talking to Alexa instead of Google. At these prices, though, it’s easier to sacrifice a few features. You’re delving into a rich smart home ecosystem for less than the usual cost of a basic speaker.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: Lenovo, smart clock, smart clock Essential, Lenovo Smart Clock, lenovo smart clock essential, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, holiday20, holidaydeal20, bfcm20, VMHoliday2020, Google Assistant, smart display, Smart speaker, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

View
Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clocks hit all-time low prices for Black Friday

Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clocks hit all-time low prices for Black Friday

View
HomePod's first jailbreak opens the door to unofficial features

HomePod's first jailbreak opens the door to unofficial features

View
Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr