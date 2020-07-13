Lenovo discounts its Google Assistant-powered Smart Clock to $40

The Lenovo Smart Clock has fallen to $40 in the past and we recommend waiting for it to hit this price (or close to it) before buying it. It’s a much easier buy at $40 than at $80, and it’s arguably one of the best smart alarm clocks you can get. One of the reasons why is that it lacks a video camera — while that means you can’t use the device to video chat, that also means there’s one less privacy concern associated with it. Like many similar devices, the Lenovo Smart Clock also includes a mic-mute toggle switch so you can disable the microphone whenever you want.

We gave the Lenovo Smart Clock a score of 87 for all of the reasons listed above. It also earned a Best of CES award in 2019 in the connected home category. It can do almost anything that the Google Assistant can do, save for playing back videos and photos on the screen, but those features become less important when a device has a small, 4-inch touchscreen like the Smart Clock has. It’s better used for playing music, viewing weather reports and calendar reminders, controlling other smart home devices and, you know, glancing at the time while you’re still half asleep.

