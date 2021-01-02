Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG Display

LG will demo a 'bendable' OLED gaming monitor at CES 2021

You can switch between a flat screen and a curved screen at the press of a button.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
3h ago
The 48-inch Bendable CSO display utilizes OLED’s advantages as its paper-thin screen bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R, meaning that it can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display. It can therefore be turned into a flat screen while watching TV and used as a curved screen while gaming. The curved display offers a uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge, maximizing the visual immersion that is popular among gamers. In addition, the company’s CSO technology enables OLED displays to vibrate and make their own sound without the use of any speakers, offering a vivid sense of reality as if the on-screen characters were talking directly to the viewer. The 48-inch Bendable CSO display’s ultra slim film exciter, which is the part that vibrates the display, has been reduced to a thickness of just 0.6mm from 9mm and therefore allows viewers to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly impressive sound.
LG Display

In addition to several transparent OLED demos, LG Display will also be showing off a gaming-related concept product at its CES 2021 virtual showroom: a 48-inch 4K “Bendable CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) display” that can switch between a flat screen and a curved screen. The idea here is that you can enjoy watching videos in flat screen mode, and at the press of a button, the monitor morphs into a curved screen — up to 1,000mm radius — for more immersive gaming.

This demo may remind you of last year’s inflight entertainment demo, in which a 65-inch screen could transform into a curved mode. What’s new this time is the “CSO” aspect: there’s a 0.6mm-thick film exciter underneath, which turns the entire OLED panel into a speaker. This allows for a slimmer monitor, and with the audio coming directly from the screen, this apparently adds to the immersiveness of both gaming and video experience.

The Korean firm added that this monitor supports variable refresh rate going from 40Hz to 120Hz, which is the bare minimum for a gaming monitor these days. Others are already offering 240Hz or even 360Hz, but they obviously lack transformation capability. We will share more once we get to see a live demo of this shape-shifting monitor.

