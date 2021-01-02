LG will demo a 'bendable' OLED gaming monitor at CES 2021

In addition to several transparent OLED demos, LG Display will also be showing off a gaming-related concept product at its CES 2021 virtual showroom: a 48-inch 4K “Bendable CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) display” that can switch between a flat screen and a curved screen. The idea here is that you can enjoy watching videos in flat screen mode, and at the press of a button, the monitor morphs into a curved screen — up to 1,000mm radius — for more immersive gaming.

This demo may remind you of last year’s inflight entertainment demo, in which a 65-inch screen could transform into a curved mode. What’s new this time is the “CSO” aspect: there’s a 0.6mm-thick film exciter underneath, which turns the entire OLED panel into a speaker. This allows for a slimmer monitor, and with the audio coming directly from the screen, this apparently adds to the immersiveness of both gaming and video experience.