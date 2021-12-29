LG Display has unveiled its next generation of OLED tech, called "OLED EX," that's supposed to "enhance brightness up to 30 percent compared to conventional OLED displays," the company said. That could help fix OLED's biggest flaw next to mini LED technology, namely a lack of overall brightness.

As LG Display points out, each OLED pixel emits light independently, meaning it can be fully on or off. That allows TVs to show perfect blacks with no "blooming" seen on LED TVs, but at the same time, OLED pixels can't hit the same brightness levels as LEDS. Current OLED sets can display peak brightness levels up to around 500-600 nits, while mini LED sets can hit 2,000 nits and higher.

LG Display

To make OLED sets brighter, OLED EX (Evolution/eXperience) uses deuterium compounds to allow the light-emitting diodes to emit stronger light. "When stabilized, the deuterium compounds allow the display to emit brighter light while maintaining high efficiency for a long time," LG Display said.

OLED EX also allows for improved color accuracy. It apparently uses algorithms to predict the usage of 33 million OLED diodes in an 8K display, so it "precisely controls the display's energy input to more accurately express the details and colors of the video content being played."

The company also upgraded its designs, reducing thickness by 30 percent and bezel size from 6 to 4 mm on 65-inch OLED displays. The company didn't say yet when it plans to bring the technology to market, but it noted that OLED sales increased 70 percent last year despite a 12 percent decline in the global TV market. "With our new OLED EX technology, we aim to provide even more innovative, high-end customer experiences through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms and designs," said LG Display's Dr. Oh Chang-ho.